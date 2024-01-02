Johnson finished Sunday's 26-0 win over the Panthers with two solo tackles and an interception.

Johnson picked off Bryce Young late in the fourth quarter on a pass intended for Tommy Tremble that was returned for 27 yards. It was Johnson's second interception of the season. He played 37 snaps on defense as the third safety behind starters Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco. Johnson has 15 tackles (11 solo), three passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games in his rookie season.