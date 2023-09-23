Johnson (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Texans, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Johnson's absence will mark his third straight to start the season. He was a non-participant at practice all week, so this was the next logical step in that progression. The safety will now focus on his recovery and a potential return in Week 4.
More News
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Missing Week 2•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Sitting out Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Likely to miss season opener•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Could miss start of season•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Slide ends in Jacksonville•