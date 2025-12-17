Johnson tallied five solo tackles and three pass defenses, including an interception, during the Jaguars' 48-20 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Johnson started in the six games prior to Week 15, though he worked in a rotational role in the secondary behind starting safeties Eric Murray and Andrew Wingard. Johnson ended up playing more defensive snaps than the Jaguars' two starting safeties, and he closed Sunday's blowout win by picking off Brady Cook on a pass intended for Arian Smith late in the fourth quarter. It was Johnson's third interception of the season, which surpasses his total number of picks over the first two years of his NFL career. The 2023 fifth-rounder is up to 52 tackles (31 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and seven pass defenses through 14 regular-season games.