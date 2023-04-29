The Jaguars selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 160th overall.

Some draft pundits had Johnson as a possible early Day 2 selection, so it's a major surprise to see the Texas A&M product fall to the late fifth. Johnson's probably more of a box safety than a true cover option (one career INT in college), but he plays with plenty of speed (4.52 40-yard dash) and size (6-foot-2, 201 pounds), which should suit him well when matching up versus opposing tight ends. Expect Johnson to compete with Andrew Wingard and Daniel Thomas for the Jaguars' third safety spot.