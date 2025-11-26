default-cbs-image
Johnson recorded five tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sack and one tackle for loss, as well as a pass defensed.

Johnson had an admirable effort in Sunday's win, logging a key sack late in the fourth quarter to help Jacksonville to a win. He has at least five tackles in three of four games since taking over a full-time role at safety.

