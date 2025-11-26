Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Strong showing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson recorded five tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sack and one tackle for loss, as well as a pass defensed.
Johnson had an admirable effort in Sunday's win, logging a key sack late in the fourth quarter to help Jacksonville to a win. He has at least five tackles in three of four games since taking over a full-time role at safety.
More News
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Continues to fill in for Murray•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Makes impact in Week 10 loss•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Improves in year two•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Leading tackler Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Nabs second INT of season in win•
-
Jaguars' Antonio Johnson: Ready to play Sunday•