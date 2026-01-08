Johnson made 58 tackles (37 solo), including 2.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025. He also recorded a career-high nine passes defensed (including five interceptions) and one pick-six.

Johnson's pick-six came Week 18 against the Titans, a contest in which he totaled three solo tackles and one interception, which he returned for the first defensive touchdown of his career. The 2023 fifth-round pick will continue handling a significant rotational role in Jacksonville's secondary during Sunday's wild-card round against the Bills. He has one more year remaining on his rookie deal with the team.