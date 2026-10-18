Johnson (ankle) didn't return to second half of Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Texans, Brent Martineau of CBS 47 Jacksonville reports.

The Jaguars had listed Johnson as questionable to return after he left in the second quarter due to the ankle injury, but though he was spotted on the sideline in the second half, he never checked back into the contest. Kaevon Merriweather ended up serving as the primary replacement at safety for Johnson, who will have a Week 7 bye to recover from his injury before potentially returning to action Nov. 1 versus the Colts. Johnson accrued six tackles prior to his departure.