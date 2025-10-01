Armstead recorded two tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Jaguars' win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Armstead has at least 0.5 sacks in three straight games, and his sack of Brock Purdy late in the fourth quarter forced a fumble that teammate Foyesade Oluokun recovered to seal the five-point win for the Jaguars. On the season, Armstead has six tackles (three solo), including 2.5 sacks, on 70 percent of the defensive snaps.