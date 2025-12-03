Armstead (hand) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Armstead didn't play Sunday versus Tennessee due to a hand injury, though he didn't get an official injury designation for the contest until Saturday. The veteran defensive tackle sported a heavily wrapped hand during practice Wednesday, per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville, but he was able to log a limited session. That's a positive sign for his likelihood of suiting up against Indianapolis this Sunday, though Armstead may enter the weekend with an injury designation if he isn't able to log at least one full practice session over the next two days.