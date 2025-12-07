Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Cleared to play Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstead (hand) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The veteran defensive tackle has been officially cleared to return Sunday from a one-game absence due to a hand injury. Armstead's return means Maason Smith will revert to a rotational role on the Jaguars' defensive line.
