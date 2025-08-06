Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Dealing with back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstead's back injury could be considered more serious as there's questions whether the veteran will be ready for Week 1, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Armstead was originally considered to be taking a "veteran start" to training camp as he missed practice Friday, but it appears the veteran's back injury continues to linger. Though the 31-year-old is still considered day-to-day, the Jaguars' head coach, Liam Coen, was unsure if Armstead will be ready for Week 1. Coen isn't concerned about the veteran defensive tackle's extended absence, saying, "He's a veteran who, ultimately, he'll probably know how to get himself ready to go."
