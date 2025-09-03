Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Fades first injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstead (back) isn't on Jacksonville's injury report Wednesday.
Armstead appears to be past the back issue that kept him from taking part in any preseason contests. The veteran defensive lineman played in all 17 regular-season games with Jacksonville last year and is slated for a prominent role again in 2025.
More News
-
Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Won't play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Dealing with back injury•
-
Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Dealing with back issue•
-
Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Disappoints in Jacksonville•
-
Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Secures sack in team debut•
-
Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Should face no restrictions•