Armstead (knee) will probably be ready for training camp, Zach Goodall of The Jaguars Wire reports.

The defensive tackle played through a torn meniscus during San Francisco's Super Bowl run last season before having surgery in the offseason. Armstead signed a three-year, $51-million deal with Jacksonville despite the injury. The veteran finished with 27 tackles, including 5.0 sacks, in 2023.