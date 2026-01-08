Armstead compiled 28 tackles (13 solo), including 5.5 sacks, plus one forced fumble across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025.

Armstead will continue holding down a starting role at defensive tackle as Jacksonville prepares to make a hopeful playoff run, beginning with Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Bills. He has one more year remaining on his contract with the Jaguars, though the team has a potential 'out' in his deal this offseason, albeit at the cost of $17.1 million in dead cap.