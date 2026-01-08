Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Totals 5.5 sacks in regular season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstead compiled 28 tackles (13 solo), including 5.5 sacks, plus one forced fumble across 16 regular-season appearances in 2025.
Armstead will continue holding down a starting role at defensive tackle as Jacksonville prepares to make a hopeful playoff run, beginning with Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Bills. He has one more year remaining on his contract with the Jaguars, though the team has a potential 'out' in his deal this offseason, albeit at the cost of $17.1 million in dead cap.
More News
-
Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Cleared to play Week 14•
-
Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Listed as questionable for Week 14•
-
Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Begins Week 14 with limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Won't play vs. Tennessee•
-
Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Added to injury report•
-
Jaguars' Arik Armstead: Another sack in Week 4 win•