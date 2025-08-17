Armstead (back) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints.

Armstead isn't expected to play in the preseason while he works through a back injury, which is severe enough for him to be in jeopardy of missing the Jaguars' regular-season opener against the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 7. With Armstead and Maason Smith both not playing, Austin Johnson, Jordan Jefferson and Tyler Lacy are the top candidates to get snaps at defensive tackle with the first-team defensive next to DaVon Hamilton.