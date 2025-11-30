Armstead (hand) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Armstead was added to Saturday's injury report due to a hand injury, which is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's AFC South tilt. His absence means Austin Johnson, Maason Smith and Matt Dickerson are all candidates for increased snaps at defensive tackle alongside starter DaVon Hamilton. Armstead will look to progress enough in his recovery to return for Week 14 against the Colts on Sunday, Dec. 7.