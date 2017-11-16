Jaguars' Arrelious Benn: Fails to practice Thursday
Benn (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Benn expressed optimism earlier this week that the knee injury he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chargers wouldn't force him to miss further action, but his status for the Week 11 matchup with the Browns looks to be on murky ground following the missed practice session. The Jaguars will reevaluate Benn on Friday before offering more clarity on his outlook heading into the weekend, but it's possible the team could have a depleted receiving corps in the contest, as Allen Hurns (ankle) appears unlikely to play. On a more fortunate note, Dede Westbrook (abdomen) looks poised to return from injured reserve this week, which would at least give the team another body at receiver.
