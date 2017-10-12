Jaguars' Arrelious Benn: Limited by groin injury
Benn was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a groin issue.
Benn wasn't listed on the Jaguars' initial injury report Wednesday, so it appears he may have picked up the hamstring injury at some point during Thursday's session. The Jaguars will wait and see how the wideout progresses overnight before determining his availability for the final practice of the week Friday. If Benn is able to shake up the groin issue and suit up Sunday against the Rams, he won't be in store for a major role offensively in a Jaguars attack that's leaned heavily on its ground game this season. Benn has seen double-digit snaps the past three weeks, but hasn't been targeted by quarterback Blake Bortles.
