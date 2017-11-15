Jaguars' Arrelious Benn: Limited with knee injury
Benn (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union, Benn said he expects to be fine for Week 11 in Cleveland. He suffered the injury during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers, and fellow wideout Allen Hurns (ankle) suffered a more serious ailment later in the contest. Benn still figures to see most of his work on special teams, as the impending debut of Dede Westbrook (abdomen) should partially help to offset the loss of Hurns.
