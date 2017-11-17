Jaguars' Arrelious Benn: Ruled out for Week 11
Benn (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns after failing to practice Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida TImes-Union reports.
Benn held out hope that he would be able to suit up Sunday after injuring his knee in the Week 10 win over the Chargers, but on the heels of missed practices Thursday and Friday, the Jaguars determined the wideout wouldn't be available. Though he's played only a combined 20 offensive snaps over the Jaguars' last four games, Benn's absence will loom larger than normal with fellow wideout Allen Hurns (knee) also ruled out against the Browns. Fortunately for Jacksonville, rookie Dede Westbrook (abdomen) is expected to be activated from injured reserve in time to suit up Sunday, offsetting the losses of Hurns and Benn to some extent.
