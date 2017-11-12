Benn hurt his knee Sunday against the Chargers and is questionable to return, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Benn has only been targeted twice this season, but since Dede Westbrook remains on injured reserve, Benn is still considered a No. 4 wideout. He has been very limited on offense this season, so fantasy owners likely won't feel his absence.

