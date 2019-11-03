Calitro will start at strongside linebacker Sunday against the Texans, Michael DIRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Calitro filled in on the weak side in the Week 8 win over the Jets, tallying six tackles (four solo) while playing 82 percent of the defensive snaps. Another healthy snap count should await Calitro on Sunday with Leon Jacobs (hamstring) and Quincy Williams (hamstring) inactive.

