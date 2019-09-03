Calitro was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Calitro was originally waived by Seattle on Monday after a solid 2018 campaign in which he logged 45 total tackles and 517 total snaps between defense and special teams over 16 games. The 25-year-old figures to slot into a rotational role in Jacksonville's linebacking corps.