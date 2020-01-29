Jaguars' Austin Calitro: Posts 30 tackles in 2019
Calitro had 40 tackles (30 solo), one sack and one pass defensed in 13 games this season.
Calitro played significant defensive snaps in only one game through Week 13, but he started the last three games of the season and totaled 28 tackles. The 25-year-old could return to Jacksonville if the team wants to retain him, as he'll be an exclusive rights free agent in March.
