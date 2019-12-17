Play

Calitro had 11 tackles (eight solo) and one sack during Sunday's win against the Raiders.

The 25-year-old received his second start of the season and was heavily involved in Jacksonville's come-from-behind victory. Quincy Williams (hand) was placed on injured reserve last week, and Calitro is set to handle the starting role at weakside linebacker for the final few weeks of the season.

