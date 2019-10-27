Calitro will start at linebacker in Sunday's tilt against the Jets, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Calitro joined the Jaguars just prior to Week 1 and has served as a special teams player thus far. He's played just one defensive snap for Jacksonville this season, but he'll figure to see a significant role Sunday in place of Leon Jacobs (hamstring)

