Calitro had 12 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's 24-12 loss to Atlanta.

Calitro set a career high with 11 tackles Week 15 and didn't wait long before breaking that mark. The 25-year-old has 35 tackles (27 solo) and one sack in 12 games, and he should make his fourth start of the season Week 17 against the Colts.

