Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Dealing with core-muscle injury
Seferian-Jenkins is nursing a core-muscle injury and isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Seferian-Jenkins dealt with an undisclosed issue early in the preseason but he was able to return to action for the Jaguars' dress-rehearsal game Aug. 25 against the Falcons, reeling in one of two targets for 14 years in the contest. It's uncertain if the tight end's current injury is related to the earlier one, but it'll make his availability for the Week 1 matchup with the Giants somewhat of a question mark until he's able to get back on the practice field.
