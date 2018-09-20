Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Expected to return to practice
Seferian-Jenkins (abdomen) is expected to practice Thursday, Tad Dickman of Jaguars PR reports.
Seferian-Jenkins sat out Wednesday's session, but it appears he will get in at least some action Thursday. Seferian-Jenkins' practice reps were limited each of the last two weeks and he still managed to play in both games, so there is reason to be optimistic that he will take the field again in Week 3.
More News
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Opening week with absence from practice•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Hauls in touchdown•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Set to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Practicing Friday•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Limited at practice•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Good to go for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Hogan
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3