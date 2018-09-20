Seferian-Jenkins (abdomen) is expected to practice Thursday, Tad Dickman of Jaguars PR reports.

Seferian-Jenkins sat out Wednesday's session, but it appears he will get in at least some action Thursday. Seferian-Jenkins' practice reps were limited each of the last two weeks and he still managed to play in both games, so there is reason to be optimistic that he will take the field again in Week 3.

