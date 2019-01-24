Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Future with team not decided
Though Seferian-Jenkins, whose 2018 season was cut short due to a core-muscle injury, tweeted a message that suggested his time with the Jaguars was over, Tad Dickman, the team's director of public relations, said a decision on that front has not yet been made, NFL.com's Nick Shook reports.
With that in mind, the Jaguars have until Feb. 19 to make a call on Seferian-Jenkins' 2019 contract option. In five games with the team before being placed on IR in October, the tight end caught 11 passes for 90 yards and a TD. The 26-year-old joined Jacksonville as a free agent after logging 50 catches for 357 yards and three TDs in 13 games for the Jets in 2017.
