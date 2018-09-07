Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Good to go for Week 1
Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) practiced fully Friday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Seferian-Jenkins is thus slated to make his regular-season debut with the Jaguars on Sunday against the Giants. The 2014 second-rounder is coming off a 2017 season in which he logged a career-high 50 catches (on 74 targets) for 357 yards and three TDs in 13 games for the Jets. He heads into the coming season as Jacksonville's top tight end, a role that should provide the 25-year-old with a decent weekly fantasy floor, more so if he develops a strong red-zone rapport with QB Blake Bortles.
