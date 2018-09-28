Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Good to go this week
Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) is no longer listed on the Jaguars' Week 4 injury report.
Seferian-Jenkins has caught three passes in each of his first three games this season (on 14 targets overall) for a combined 66 yards and one TD. His modest counting numbers provide him with a degree of utility in deeper formats, but perhaps facing the team he played for last year (the Jets) will spark the tight end's Week 4 production.
