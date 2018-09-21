Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Good to go this week
Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) did not draw an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Seferian-Jenkins will be out there if you need him this weekend, but consecutive three-catch efforts for a combined 48 receiving yards through two games are indicative of the modest fantasy ceiling the tight end possesses when he's not doing damage in the end zone, which he did in Week 2's win over the Patriots.
More News
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Expected to return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Opening week with absence from practice•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Hauls in touchdown•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Set to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Practicing Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...