Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) did not draw an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Seferian-Jenkins will be out there if you need him this weekend, but consecutive three-catch efforts for a combined 48 receiving yards through two games are indicative of the modest fantasy ceiling the tight end possesses when he's not doing damage in the end zone, which he did in Week 2's win over the Patriots.

More News
Our Latest Stories