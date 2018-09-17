Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Hauls in touchdown
Seferian-Jenkins caught 3-of-5 targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Patriots.
Seferian-Jenkins caught all three passes in the first half, finishing with a four-yard touchdown in the closing seconds before halftime. The 25-year-old had similar involvement Week 1 (when he caught 3-of-5 targets for 25 yards), even though the Jaguars heavily on their passing attack Sunday in the absence of RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring). Seferian-Jenkins has yet to illustrate a consistent rapport with QB Blake Bortles, and is likely to remain a touchdown-dependent fantasy option until that occurs.
