The Jaguars announced Monday that they won't exercise Seferian-Jenkins' contract option for 2019, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Seferian-Jenkins logged 11 receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown across five games with the Jaguars in 2018, before his season was cut short due to a core-muscle injury. Jacksonville signed the tight end after his career year in 2017 with the Jets -- a campaign in which he recorded 50 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns -- but now will elect to part ways with the 26-year-old after a single season. Seferian-Jenkins is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 13, the start of the league year.

