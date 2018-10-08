Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Headed for IR
Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) is being placed on injured reserve, but he may be able to rejoin the Jaguars later this season, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Seferian-Jenkins has been playing through a core muscle injury all season, forcing the Jaguars to reduce his snap share the past two weeks. It's unclear if he's scheduled for surgery or merely a prolonged period of rest, but either way he'll be ineligible to play for the next eight weeks. James O'Shaughnessy and Niles Paul will fill in at tight end, likely forming a timeshare after both played less than half the snaps in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Chiefs.
