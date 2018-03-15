Seferian-Jenkins will sign with the Jaguars, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Seferian-Jenkins -- whose two-year deal is worth up to $11 million -- is coming off a 2017 season that saw him post a career-high 50 catches for 357 yards and three TDS in 13 games for the Jets. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is still around and the Jaguars also signed Niles Paul, but Seferian-Jenkins presumably will serve as the team's top pass-catching option at the position this season. His fantasy upside is thus tied to the performance of starting QB Blake Bortles, whose passing stats have regressed in each of the past two seasons.