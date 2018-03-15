Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Headed to Jacksonville
Seferian-Jenkins will sign with the Jaguars, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Seferian-Jenkins -- whose two-year deal is worth up to $11 million -- is coming off a 2017 season that saw him post a career-high 50 catches for 357 yards and three TDS in 13 games for the Jets. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is still around and the Jaguars also signed Niles Paul, but Seferian-Jenkins presumably will serve as the team's top pass-catching option at the position this season. His fantasy upside is thus tied to the performance of starting QB Blake Bortles, whose passing stats have regressed in each of the past two seasons.
More News
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Will visit Seattle•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: 'Highly unlikely' to return to Jets•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Could return to New York next season•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Doubtful for season finale•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Misses second straight practice•
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....