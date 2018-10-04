Seferian-Jenkins (abdomen) is expected to return to practice Thursday.

Seferian-Jenkins has frequently missed practice this season due to a core muscle issue, which was the case Wednesday as well. The injury has yet to force the tight end out of game action, though he did play a season-low 36 snaps Week 4 against the Jets. Those considering the fringe fantasy option should continue monitoring his status leading up to the Jaguars' Week 5 matchup in Kansas City.

