Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Left atop depth chart
Seferian-Jenkins' new team, the Jaguars, released fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis on Tuesday.
Lewis held the starting job in Jacksonville from 2007 to 2017, with his value as a blocker making up for receiving yardage totals below 400 each of the past five years. The decision to release the 33-year-old suggests Jacksonville may envision a three-down role for Seferian-Jenkins, one of the few tight ends in the league who comes close to matching Lewis in size. Should that ultimately be the case, Seferian-Jenkins could turn out to be a steal on his two-year, $10 million contract, a deal that puts him 22nd among tight ends in average annual value, per Over The Cap. The 2014 second-round pick had ugly marks of 7.1 yards per catch and 4.8 yards per target in 13 games with the Jets last season, but he should be more efficient upon moving to a better team, especially given the likelihood that he gets more looks downfield. It remains to be seen if ASJ will lose any snaps to Ben Koyack, James O'Shaughnessy or Niles Paul, the last of whom also was signed last week.
More News
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Headed to Jacksonville•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Will visit Seattle•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: 'Highly unlikely' to return to Jets•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Could return to New York next season•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Doubtful for season finale•
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...