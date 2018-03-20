Seferian-Jenkins' new team, the Jaguars, released fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis on Tuesday.

Lewis held the starting job in Jacksonville from 2007 to 2017, with his value as a blocker making up for receiving yardage totals below 400 each of the past five years. The decision to release the 33-year-old suggests Jacksonville may envision a three-down role for Seferian-Jenkins, one of the few tight ends in the league who comes close to matching Lewis in size. Should that ultimately be the case, Seferian-Jenkins could turn out to be a steal on his two-year, $10 million contract, a deal that puts him 22nd among tight ends in average annual value, per Over The Cap. The 2014 second-round pick had ugly marks of 7.1 yards per catch and 4.8 yards per target in 13 games with the Jets last season, but he should be more efficient upon moving to a better team, especially given the likelihood that he gets more looks downfield. It remains to be seen if ASJ will lose any snaps to Ben Koyack, James O'Shaughnessy or Niles Paul, the last of whom also was signed last week.