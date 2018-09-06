Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Likely to practice Thursday
Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) is expected to practice Thursday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Seferian-Jenkins was withheld from the Jaguars' inaugural practice of the regular season with the injury, but there never seemed to be much concern it would keep him off the field for long. The Jaguars should clarify whether Seferian-Jenkins was a limited or full participant in the session when the team releases its injury report shortly after practice concludes. If Seferian-Jenkins logs full participation, it would clear up any lingering doubt about his status for Sunday's game against the Giants.
More News
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Dealing with core-muscle injury•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Sees two targets•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Practicing to start week•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Will not dress Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Left atop depth chart•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Headed to Jacksonville•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Jamaal Williams has a big opportunity in front of him, but he needs to hit the ground running...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Wide receiver is a deep position, and you've probably got a number of options to consider in...