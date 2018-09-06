Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) is expected to practice Thursday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Seferian-Jenkins was withheld from the Jaguars' inaugural practice of the regular season with the injury, but there never seemed to be much concern it would keep him off the field for long. The Jaguars should clarify whether Seferian-Jenkins was a limited or full participant in the session when the team releases its injury report shortly after practice concludes. If Seferian-Jenkins logs full participation, it would clear up any lingering doubt about his status for Sunday's game against the Giants.

