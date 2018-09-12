Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Limited at practice
Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Seferian-Jenkins dealt with the same injury last week and ended up playing 87 percent of the snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Giants. He only caught three of five targets for 25 yards, but the playing time at least was encouraging. Seferian-Jenkins could get a few more chances Week 2 against the Patriots if the Jags are missing their offensive centerpiece, RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring).
