Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Limited to start week
Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Seferian-Jenkins was listed on the injury report with the same issue the past three weeks and has yet to miss a game. He's been oddly consistent in terms of workload, drawing exactly five targets each week while logging a snap share between 82 and 88 percent. We thus have a nice baseline for what to expect in Sunday's game against the Jets.
More News
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Three catches Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Good to go this week•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Expected to return to practice•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Opening week with absence from practice•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Hauls in touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times