Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Seferian-Jenkins was listed on the injury report with the same issue the past three weeks and has yet to miss a game. He's been oddly consistent in terms of workload, drawing exactly five targets each week while logging a snap share between 82 and 88 percent. We thus have a nice baseline for what to expect in Sunday's game against the Jets.

