Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Logs limited practice
The Jaguars listed Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
It amounts to a step forward for the tight end, who was withheld entirely from the Jaguars' first practice of the season a day earlier. Seferian-Jenkins will attempt to upgrade to a full session Friday, which would clear up most of the concern about his availability for the Jaguars' Week 1 matchup with the Giants.
