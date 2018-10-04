Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Seferian-Jenkins has been a fixture on the Jaguars' injury reports all season with the core-muscle issue, but it's never seriously threatened his availability for game action. His return to the practice field in any capacity Thursday suggests he likely won't be in any jeopardy of missing Sunday's showdown with the Chiefs. Through the Jaguars' first four games of 2018, the tight end has hauled in 11 of 19 targets for 90 yards and a score.

