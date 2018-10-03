Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Missing practice with core-muscle issue
Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) isn't expected to practice Wednesday.
The same issue has resulted in Seferian-Jenkins' practice reps being restricted for each of the first four weeks of the season, but it hasn't prevented him from suiting up once game day arrives. With the Jaguars providing no indication that Seferian-Jenkins suffered a significant setback during Sunday's win over the Jets, expect him to ultimately start at tight end and lead the position group in snaps Week 5 at Kansas City.
