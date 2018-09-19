Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) is expected to be listed as non-participant in Wednesday's practice, John Oesher of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Seferian-Jenkins' absence probably isn't anything to worry about, as he missed practice time the past two weeks with the same issue before ultimately suiting up for both of the Jaguars' games. With no word that he suffered a setback in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Patriots, Seferian-Jenkins will most likely be ready to go by the time the weekend arrives. Over the team's first two contests, the tight end has hauled in six of 10 targets for 48 yards and a score.