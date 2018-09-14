Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Practicing Friday
Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) was spotted at Friday's practice, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Seferian-Jenkins was limited at practice both Wednesday and Thursday, and it appears he will get in at least some work Friday as well. The Jaguars will reveal Seferian-Jenkins' status for Week 2 after the team's final practice session of the week comes to a close.
