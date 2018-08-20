Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Practicing to start week
Seferian-Jenkins (undisclosed) is practicing Monday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Seferian-Jenkins was held out of Saturday's preseason game against Minnesota, but no injury was ever reported. He's locked in as the Jaguars' No. 1 tight end, potentially occupying an every-down role in what figures to be a run-first offense.
