Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Sees lighter workload
Seferian-Jenkins caught two of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.
QB Blake Bortles totaled 388 passing yards Sunday, but Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief did the bulk of the damage for the Jags. Seferian-Jenkins played only 36-of-77 offensive snaps, while backups James O'Shaughnessy and Niles Paul played 34 and 28 snaps, respectively. More alarmingly, O'Shaughnessy and Paul combined to catch four-of-five targets for 39 yards. ASJ had seen the bulk of the tight end snaps through the first three weeks of the season, but it's difficult to glean anything from the situation considering the Jags essentially controlled Sunday's game from the start. The 26-year-old has 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown through Week 4.
