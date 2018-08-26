Seferian-Jenkins caught one of two targets for 14 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Seferian-Jenkins could have had a better day in the stat sheet had a ball passed his direction not been tipped in the air -- which forced a Blake Bortles interception that killed the Jaguars' drive. No matter, the tight end might be forced into a bigger role in Jacksonville's aerial attack going forward after No. 1 receiver Marqise Lee was carted off Saturday's game with a nasty knee injury. While the severity of Lee's situation is yet to be determined, he seems likely to miss a significant portion of time, and Lee is someone who commanded 6.9 targets per game in 2017. Outside of Seferian-Jenkins, Donte Moncrief, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and D.J. Chark also are candidates to become more prominent figures in the passing game.