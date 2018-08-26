Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Sees two targets
Seferian-Jenkins caught one of two targets for 14 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons.
Seferian-Jenkins could have had a better day in the stat sheet had a ball passed his direction not been tipped in the air -- which forced a Blake Bortles interception that killed the Jaguars' drive. No matter, the tight end might be forced into a bigger role in Jacksonville's aerial attack going forward after No. 1 receiver Marqise Lee was carted off Saturday's game with a nasty knee injury. While the severity of Lee's situation is yet to be determined, he seems likely to miss a significant portion of time, and Lee is someone who commanded 6.9 targets per game in 2017. Outside of Seferian-Jenkins, Donte Moncrief, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and D.J. Chark also are candidates to become more prominent figures in the passing game.
More News
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Practicing to start week•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Will not dress Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Left atop depth chart•
-
Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Headed to Jacksonville•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Will visit Seattle•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: 'Highly unlikely' to return to Jets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...